3 housing scheme allottees meet minister, submit memo

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 22

Allottees of three housing schemes - Indra Puram Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave, Bibi Bhani Complex and Surya Enclave Extension - met Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh at his residence today. They also handed over a memorandum to him demanding the release of their dues amounting to Rs 14 crore from the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT).

The allottees told the minister about JIT’s persistent non-compliance of the directives issued by the district, state and national consumer commissions regarding the refund of their investments. They said the total sum stands at Rs 14 crore, which includes principal amount along with interest and compensation.

Manohar Lal Sehgal, an allottee of Surya Enclave Extension, while requesting the intervention of the minister, informed him that they were struggling from last over a decade to get justice. He said the land allotted for the development scheme Surya Enclave Extension has been converted into a dumping zone due to negligence of JIT.

“The past governments too failed to address the issue of corruption and failed housing schemes of the JIT. They didn’t take action against guilty officials. We hoped that the AAP government will order an inquiry, but it also failed to do anything so far,” Sehgal said, adding that they urged the minister to intervene and get their pending dues cleared.

Meanwhile, the allottees also wrote to the Punjab Chief Minister a few days ago and sought his intervention in the matter.