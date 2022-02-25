3 hurt as two cars collide

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: Three persons were injured after two cars had a head-on collision near the PAP chowk on Wednesday. As a result, a huge traffic jam was witnessed on the chowk and commuters had to face inconvenience. The police officers, deployed near the chowk, reached the spot and took control of the situation. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. The police said the matter was being investigated and would register a case after recording the statements of the injured. TNS

Newborn’s body found in garbage

Hoshiarpur: The body of a newborn baby was found lying on a heap of garbage in Mohalla Sunder Nagar here on Wednesday. After getting the information, Model Town police reached the spot and a case was registered in this regard, though no one has been named. Dharminder Singh, a resident of Mohalla New Fatehgarh, had lodged a complaint with the police that while going to his friend’s house he saw the body of a newborn baby lying on a garbage heap near Mohalla Sunder Nagar. The police have registered a case after taking the body into their possession. OC

Four held for stealing scrap

Jalandhar: The city police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested four persons involved in under-reporting the weight of goods loaded in vehicles and stealing scrap from various cities of the state. Those arrested have been identified as Joginder Singh, Jasveer Singh, Harpreet Singh and Davinder Singh, all residents of different villages in Ropar district. The police said the accused were involved in selling melted scrap and stealing iron and aluminium scrap from godowns. The police said three trucks and a large quantity of melted scrap worth over Rs3 lakh was recovered from the accused. A case under Sections 379, 407 and 420 of the IPC has been registered. TNS

Three held with stolen goods

Jalandhar: The city police on Wednesday arrested three persons involved in a number of theft cases. They had stolen iron pipes, rods, plates and a number of other industrial items from industrial units and workshops in the city. They were identified as Sunil Kumar, Sumedh Kumar and Deepak Paswan, all residents of Jalandhar. The police received information that the thieves were looking for such stuff near Gandhi Nagar. The police then put up a naka in the area and nabbed them near the Lamba Pind chowk. A case has been registered. TNS

Bandhan Bank employee robbed

Phagwara: Two unidentified motorcyclists snatched Rs64,310 and an IPad from a bank employee near Barna village. The victim told before the police that she was working at Bandhan Bank branch, Phagwara, and was returning from Bhakhariana village to Phagwara after collecting cash when two robbers stopped her and snatched her cash and IPad at knife point. A case has been registered and investigation is on.