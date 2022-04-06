3 illegal colonies, shops demolished in Jalandhar Cantt area

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 5

After taking action against rent defaulters, the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation has now started a demolition exercise in illegal colonies.

On Tuesday, the town planning teams of the MC got three illegal colonies pulled down in Subhana, Alipur and Mithapur areas, all of which are a part of Jalandhar Cantonment constituency represented by Congress MLA Pargat Singh. Mithapur is the native village of Pargat Singh, which is now a part of the city area.

The MC team led by Municipal Town Planner Meharban Singh and Assistant Town Planner Vikas Dua went to the site and even got some shops demolished using JCBs. Two shops were demolished in Subhana. An illegal building was brought down in Alipur too.

MC Commissioner Karnesh Sharma said the drive against illegal colonies and buildings would continue. “We are working on checking violations and cracking on defaulters in all Assembly constituencies so that we do not face any allegations of pick and choose. We cracked down on defaulters in Jalandhar West, followed by Rama Mandi area in Jalandhar Central and Salempur Musalmana area in Jalandhar North. Today was the turn of Jalandhar Cantonment. So, no MLA can say that the constituents of his area were being specifically targeted or harassed,” he said.

Sharma said: “We have several other complaints. Even our staff has prepared a list of defaulters and illegal colonisers. We will act against all of them one by one”.