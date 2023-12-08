3 in fray for DBA president's post

Jalandhar, December 7
There are three contenders for the post of president of the District Bar Association (DBA) in Jalandhar. Today was the last day for filing nomination papers for the DBA polls. Voting would be held on December 15.
Sitting DBA president Aditya Jain is seeking re-election to the post. The incumbent secretary, Tejinder Dhaliwal, has also filed his papers for the post of president. Kapil Batra, who has been an active DBA member in the past, is also vying for the key post this time.
In Kapurthala, three more candidates, including one each for the posts of president, secretary and vice president of the DBA, filed their nomination papers today.
Rajbir Singh Bawa and sitting DBA president Suresh Kalia had already filed their nomination papers for the president’s post yesterday. Now, three candidates are in fray for the top post.
Returning officer SS Malhi and assistant returning officers Anuj Anand and Munish Luthra said Karanpal Singh Chadha filed his nomination papers for the post of president, Piyush Manchanda for the post of vice president and Deepika Sheetal for the post of secretary, DBA, Kapurthala.
Nomination papers would be scrutinised on December 8. Candidates would be able to withdraw their papers by December 11. Votes would be counted immediately after polling ends at 4 pm. The results would be announced in the evening on the same day.
