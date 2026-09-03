3 in race for Jalandhar DBA president

Three city lawyers Rajinder Kumar, Rattan Dua and Tarsem Singh Taak have filed their nomination papers for the post of president for the District Bar Association (DBA), Jalandhar.

Today was the last day of filing of papers for the DBA elections to be held on September 11. The candidates have already started canvassing by putting up hoardings all along the roads, leading to the courts complex and the chambers for the lawyers.

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There are two contenders for the post of senior vice president - Kunal Goel and Sunny Kumar. Harmanpreet Singh Johal, Pardip Kumar Sharma and Robin Sethi are the three candidates for the post of junior vice president. For the post of a woman vice president, Chhaya Khullar and Sudesh Kumari are the two aspirants.

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Advocates Amrinder Singh Thind and Rakesh Dhir shall be vying for the posts of secretary. Dheeraj Kumar Bhagat and Krishan Kumar Sharma shall be contesting for the post of joint secretary. Madhu Bala Sharma and Raveena Sethi are in the race for the post of assistant secretary. The 12 lawyers in race for the post of executive members are Anu Sodhi, Apurva Bakshi, Arik Kumar, Ashwani Dadra, Balwinder Kaur, Hiten, Manvi Uppal, Mohit Sepla, Navneet Kaur, Rohit Masih, Rohan Kant and Tajinder Singh.