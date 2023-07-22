3 including woman killed in accidents

Hoshiarpur, July 21
Three people, including a woman, died in two accidents during last 24 hours. A man working at a dhaba in Mahindwani village died after being hit by a truck.
The victim was identified as Mulakh Raj of Tibbian village. The accident happened when the truck driver suddenly reversed the vehicle. Mulkh Raj, who was standing near a tree, got crushed under the wheels of the truck. The police have registered a case against the absconding driver identified as Mahmud Shaheed.
In another case, Mahinder Kaur (80) of Jian village went to a gurdwara to pay obeisance. When she did not return, her family members started searching for her. During search, her body was found in a village pond. On the statement of woman’s family members, the police recoded proceedings. The body was handed over to kin.
In the third incident, Mahesh of Dagan village was killed when a truck rammed into him. The Mukerian police have registered a case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government
Opposition, government spar over rules of discussion
No instant relief for Rahul in slander case
SC puts BJP MLA, Gujarat Government on notice; next hearing ...
Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked
Prisons Dept orders probe into ‘prima facie lapse’
Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers
Government attributes it to low intake during Covid