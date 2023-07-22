3 including woman killed in accidents

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 21

Three people, including a woman, died in two accidents during last 24 hours. A man working at a dhaba in Mahindwani village died after being hit by a truck.

The victim was identified as Mulakh Raj of Tibbian village. The accident happened when the truck driver suddenly reversed the vehicle. Mulkh Raj, who was standing near a tree, got crushed under the wheels of the truck. The police have registered a case against the absconding driver identified as Mahmud Shaheed.

In another case, Mahinder Kaur (80) of Jian village went to a gurdwara to pay obeisance. When she did not return, her family members started searching for her. During search, her body was found in a village pond. On the statement of woman’s family members, the police recoded proceedings. The body was handed over to kin.

In the third incident, Mahesh of Dagan village was killed when a truck rammed into him. The Mukerian police have registered a case.

