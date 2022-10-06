3 inter-state peddlers arrested

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 5

The Phillaur police on Tuesday busted an interstate gang involved in drug smuggling by arresting three of its members along with 2 kg of opium, 20-kg puppy husk, two gm of heroin and Rs 70,000 drug money. SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said the arrested accused were identified as Surjit Singh, alias Jeeta, a resident of Akalpur village, Beeru of Lalsinghpur (Rajasthan) and Pankaj of Madhya Pradesh.

The SP said the police first arrested Jeeta, who confessed his crime and told whereabouts of his two accomplices from whom he purchased the drugs on cheaper rates. Later, the police nabbed the other two who were returning to their native states after delivering the consignments.

The accused said they had been bringing the opium from Rajasthan and supplying it to Surjit, who was was further selling it off at exhorbitant prices. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.

