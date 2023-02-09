3 involved in firing incident held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, February 8

In a major breakthrough, the Phagwara police have arrested three persons involved in connection with a firing incident that took place on the night of January 26 in Phagwara. In that incident, some unidentified masked motorcyclists had shot at a youth in Mohalla Ankhi Nagar, Phagwara, around 10.45 pm; leaving him critically injured.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukhtiar Rai said the arrested accused have been identified as Raj Kumar, a Begumpur resident, Sangatpur village resident Gagandeep Singh and Ranjit Singh, a resident of Sarhal Mandi.

SP Rai said the arrested accused had confessed to their involvement in the January 26 firing incident.

The injured, identified as Sanjay Sachdeva (32), was first brought to the Civil Hospital but was later referred to Johal Hospital, Rama Mandi, due to his critical condition.

The victim runs a grocery store-cum-money exchange business, and was closing the shop when the assailants struck. The bullet hit him in the chest. The assailants managed to flee the spot after committing the crime.

City SHO Amandeep Nahar said the police have seized a pistol, 10 live cartridges and two magazines from Bhaini and Hira, and recovered 400 intoxicating tablets from Ranjit.

The SHO said all arrested accused were produced before the local judicial magistrate, who has sent them to police remand till February 11.