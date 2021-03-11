3 kids orphaned due to Covid pandemic to get aid of Rs 10 lakh each in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 30

Financial aid worth Rs 10 lakh would be provided to three children of Jalandhar district who lost both of their parents to Covid-19 pandemic. The first instalment of Rs 5 lakh each has already been given to them under the PM Cares for Children scheme.

Participating in a virtual event chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with such children, Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori today handed over ‘Sneh Patra’ to three children issued by the Prime Minister Office. He said to provide this financial aid to Covid-19 affected children, the joint saving accounts of these children with the DC has been opened in the post office wherein an amount of Rs 5 lakh each has been credited under this scheme.

This amount along with interest would be handed over to beneficiaries at the age of 23, he said adding this scheme would enable these kids to continue their studies smoothly and shape their career.

Thori added that to further assist these distressed children maximum help is being provided to them under Integrated Child Protection Scheme and an amount of Rs 2,000 was also being given to each child. However, this amount now has been increased to Rs 4,000 per child.

Likewise, healthcare facilities worth Rs 5 lakh are also being offered to Covid-19 affected children under AB- Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojna besides pension benefit of Rs 1,500 per month per child, said the DC while assuring fulsome support from Jalandhar administration to grandfather of these children who has been taking care of them after the death of their parents.