3 kill woman, hide body in box; booked

Our Correspondent

Tanda Urmar, April 6

A woman was murdered in Kotli Bodal village on Thursday afternoon. The woman’s body was found in a box in her relatives’ house in her neighbourhood. The murdered woman had come to her maternal home.

The victim’s father told the police that residing in his neighbourhood, his relative Karan told him at 1 pm that his elder brother Rajinder Kumar Bantu had absconded with someone on a motorcycle after killing his daughter.

On hearing the news, he came home and searched for Jyoti but she was not found anywhere. Later, her body was found in a box under the clothes in the neighbour’s house. On receiving the information, the team of Tanda police reached the spot and took possession of the body and started the investigation. Tanda SHO SI Malkiat Singh said the Tanda police had registered a case of gangrape and murder against Bantu, his brother Karan and another person on the basis of the statement of the victim’s father.

The SHO said the complainant had alleged in his statement that the three accused gang-raped his daughter and killed her.

The police have registered the case and started investigation.