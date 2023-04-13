3 killed, 11 hurt as tractor falls into gorge

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar (Hoshiarpur), April 12

Three pilgrims were killed and 11 others injured when the tractor trolley they were travelling in went out of control and fell into a 100ft deep gorge in Garhimansowal village in the Shivalik Hills of the Beet region this morning.

The injured persons were admitted to nearby private hospitals. Devotees of Bodal village, adjacent to Samrala town of Ludhiana district, came in the tractor trolley to pay obeisance at Khuralgarh Sahib, the religious place of Guru Ravidas, on the occasion of Baisakhi.

The tractor trolley went out of control and fell into a gorge in the middle of the hills in Garhimansowal around 5:30 am.

Jasveer Singh, alias Jassi (27), Harry (15) and Sada Baba (65) died on the spot.

Those injured include Sukhdeep Singh (32), Pawanpreet Singh, Jobanpreet Singh (16), Vijay Kumar (24), Avtar Singh (18), Sandeep Singh (35), Lovepreet Singh (22), Gursewak Singh (18), Arash (16) and Jeeti (32).

Of the total injured persons, seven were undergoing treatment in private hospitals, while Sukhdeep, Pawanpreet Singh, Jobanpreet Singh and Vijay Kumar were admitted to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar.

After getting information about the accident, the chairman of the managing committee of Khuralgarh Sahib, the abode of Guru Ravidas, Bhai Kewal Singh, Naresh Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Gurmej Singh and other members, along with Lakhbir Singh, in-charge of the police post, and police personnel, reached the spot and started rescue work. The injured persons were taken to hospitals, while the bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar.

What led to the mishap

The devotees coming to Bodal village in the tractor trolley had tied a water tanker and a generator behind the trolley. As soon as the tractor trolley started coming down from the hills, it went out of control due to the pressure from behind and fell into the gorge.

Avoid taking short cuts

Bhai Kewal Singh, chairman of the management committee of Khuralgarh Sahib, expressed grief over the incident. He said devotees coming to “Guru Ghar” should go from Garhshankar to Shri Anandpur Sahib road and reach “Guru Ghar” via Pojewal to Nainwan and Nainwan to Haibowal. They should not take short cuts and tractor trolleys should not be used for coming to “Guru Ghar”.