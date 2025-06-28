3 killed, 15 injured in collision on Jalandhar-Amritsar highway near Kapurthala

Three persons, including two women, were killed and 14–15 others were injured when an Ertiga car collided with another four-wheeler on the Jalandhar-Amritsar National Highway near the Gudana Bridge, ahead of the Dhilwan toll plaza on Saturday morning.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred around 5 am when a passerby alerted emergency services about the crash on the highway. Upon receiving the call, a team from the Road Safety Force deployed on the Dayalpur-Byas Route No. 52902, including ASI Kuldeep Singh, Constable Vikas and Constable Jagtar Singh, rushed to the spot.

The accident involved a Maruti Ertiga (HR-67-E-8027) driven by Bhama, a resident of Karnal, and another four-wheeler (PB-07-CJ-1390). The collision was so intense that both vehicles overturned, and the Ertiga plunged off the bridge.

Emergency personnel immediately began rescue operations and shifted all injured passengers to the nearest hospital in Beas for medical treatment. Three of the passengers, including two women, succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Injured were admitted to different hospitals.

SHO, Dhilwan, Inspector Dalwinderbir Singh said an investigation led by ASI Moorta Singh, who inspected the scene shortly after the incident, was under way.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been officially released, pending notification of the families.