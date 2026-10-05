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Home / Jalandhar / 3 killed, 24 injured as passenger bus carrying LPU students overturns on Banga-Phagwara highway

3 killed, 24 injured as passenger bus carrying LPU students overturns on Banga-Phagwara highway

Bus conductor, LPU student among deceased; vehicle fell from bridge while descending near Majari village

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:34 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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The accident occurred near Majari village after the bus crossed the Banga flyover. Representative image/File
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Three people, including a bus conductor and a student of Lovely Professional University (LPU), were killed while 24 others sustained injuries after a private company bus carrying passengers overturned near Majari village on the Banga-Phagwara National Highway early Monday morning.

According to preliminary information, the accident took place around 4.30 am when the bus was travelling from Manali to Amritsar. The bus was reportedly carrying a large number of LPU students along with some other tourists returning from a trip to Manali.

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The accident occurred after the bus crossed the Banga flyover. The vehicle reportedly fell from the bridge while descending and overturned, leaving several passengers trapped and injured.

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Two of the deceased have been identified as bus conductor Khem Singh and LPU student Jashina Joseph, while the identity of the third is yet to be ascertained.

As many as 21 passengers reportedly suffered minor injuries, while three sustained serious injuries. The injured were immediately shifted to the Civil Hospital in Banga and Guru Nanak Mission Hospital at Dahan Kaleran for treatment.

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Among those seriously injured, Jatin and Sanjay were referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC), Ludhiana, for further treatment. Another seriously injured passenger, Vishal Tulli, a resident of Amritsar, is undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Mission Hospital, Dahan Kaleran.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after receiving information about the accident and initiated rescue operations. Preliminary reports also suggested that one student was initially unaccounted for, though further verification was awaited.

Local residents claimed that the bus driver may have fallen asleep while driving and that the vehicle lost control while descending from the bridge. However, the exact cause of the accident has not yet been officially established.

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