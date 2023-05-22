3 killed, 34 hurt as tractor-trolley falls into gorge

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, May 21

Three women were killed and 34 others were injured when a tractor-trolley packed with devotees from Paragpur and Mubarikpur villages of Nawanshahr went out of control and fell into a 100-foot-deep gorge in the hills of Bassi village near Himachal border.

The injured were administered first aid at Sayan Hospital, Bathari, in Himachal Pradesh and referred to the Civil Hospital, Nawanshahr. Three critically injured persons were further referred to PGI, Chandigarh, from the Civil Hospital Nawanshahr.

At least 40 devotees from Paragpur and Mubarikpur village had come in a tractor-trolley to pay obeisance at Khuralgarh Sahib, the abode of Guru Ravidas. While going to Charan Chhoh Ganga, the driver lost the control over the tractor-trolley, which skidded down the hill near Bassi village. As soon as the information was received, a large number of villagers and police outpost in-charge Lakhbir Singh, along with other police personnel, reached the accident site. They took the injured to Sayan Hospital, Bathri.

The three deceased have been identified as Bhupinder Kaur, a resident of of Mubarikpur, Sukhpreet Kaur and Mahinder Kaur, both residents Paragpur, in Nawanshahr district. While 31 injured persons are undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital, Nawanshahr, crtically injured Kulwinder, Bhago and Gurmeet Kaur, all residents of Mubarikpur, are admitted to the PGI, Chandigarh.

At least 10 persons were killed in two separate accidents in April in the same area. A tractor-trolley fell into a gorge in the hills of Gadhimansowal village, killing three persons. The next day, a canter had run over some pilgrims, killing seven persons. As many as 31 others were injured in those two accidents.

Accident-prone area