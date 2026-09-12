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Home / Jalandhar / 3 killed as motorcycle collides with unidentified vehicle in Kapurthala

3 killed as motorcycle collides with unidentified vehicle in Kapurthala

Two women among victims; police search for the unidentified vehicle and work to establish the identities of all three deceased

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 06:26 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Three people, including two women, travelling on a motorcycle, were killed in a road accident on the Amritsar National Highway in Kapurthala. Image credit/iStock
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Three people, including two women, were killed in a road accident on the Amritsar National Highway in Kapurthala late Friday night after their motorcycle reportedly collided with an unidentified vehicle.

According to preliminary information, the impact was severe, causing all three riders to fall onto the road. They reportedly died on the spot.

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Soon after receiving information about the accident, a team from the Subhanpur police station and the Road Safety Force reached the site. ASI Harjinder Singh of the Subhanpur police station and ASI Gurpreet Singh of the Road Safety Force, along with other police personnel, inspected the accident site.

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The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, with the assistance of a 108 ambulance for post-mortem examination.

ASI Harjinder Singh said two of the deceased were women. A voter identity card bearing the name Amna, wife of Satnam, a resident of Lopoke village in Amritsar district, was recovered from the spot.

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Police suspect that the card may belong to one of the deceased, but the identities of all three victims have not yet been officially confirmed.

The police also took possession of the motorcycle and a bag found at the scene. Efforts are being made to contact the families of the deceased to establish their identities and gather further information about the circumstances leading to the accident.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a search for the unidentified vehicle and its driver. The exact circumstances and cause of the collision are also being investigated.

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