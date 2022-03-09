3 killed as SUV rams into scooter

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 8

Three persons were killed when an SUV (Creta) rammed into an Activa scooter near Grand Hotel and Resort on Banga-Nawanshahr Road here this evening. The deceased have been identified as Sukhdev Singh (65), wife Joginder Kaur, both residents of Hoshiarpur, and Kanwardeep Singh (50), a resident of Balachaur. Meanwhile, Sukhdev Singh, father of Kanwardeep Singh, was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nawanshahr.

ASI Jasvinder Singh said Sukhdev Singh and Joginder Kaur were on the scooter while Kanwardeep along with his father was in the car. “As per an eyewitness, the car was being driven rashly and when the vehicles reached the turning point towards the Banga road, they rammed into each other. After hitting the scooter, the car driver lost control of it. The husband and wife on the scooter and Kanwardeep died on the spot, while his father sustained injuries and is critical at the moment,” he added.

A case under Sections 304A, 279 and 427 of the IPC was registered against the deceased car driver. —