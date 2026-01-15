3 killed in separate road accidents

Three persons lost their lives in separate road accidents reported from different parts of the district. The police have registered cases in all incidents and nominated the accused in two cases.

According to information, Parvinder Singh, a resident of village Verchha, lodged a complaint with the Hariana police, stating that his brother Inderjit Singh was employed with a plywood company. After completing his duty, Inderjit Singh was returning home when an unidentified vehicle hit him near Kangmai, resulting in his death.

In another incident, Kamaljit Kaur, wife of Parminder Singh and a resident of village Jaitpur, also filed a complaint with the Hariana police. She stated that her husband was returning from Dasuya after purchasing medicines. When he reached near Baghpur, a car hit him, leading to his death. The police have nominated the accused car driver, Rajinder Singh, a resident of Bhagowal, and registered a case against him.

In a third incident, Makhan Singh, a resident of village Hardothla in Dasuya tehsil, informed the Tanda police that his brother, Mana Masih, was travelling on a motorcycle to his in-laws’ village Khakha to attend Lohri celebrations. When he reached near Khudda, his motorcycle collided with a truck that was wrongly parked on the road. Mana Masih died on the spot. The police have nominated the truck driver, Gurnam Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and registered a case.