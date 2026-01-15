DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 3 killed in separate road accidents

3 killed in separate road accidents

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:54 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Three persons lost their lives in separate road accidents reported from different parts of the district. The police have registered cases in all incidents and nominated the accused in two cases.

Advertisement

According to information, Parvinder Singh, a resident of village Verchha, lodged a complaint with the Hariana police, stating that his brother Inderjit Singh was employed with a plywood company. After completing his duty, Inderjit Singh was returning home when an unidentified vehicle hit him near Kangmai, resulting in his death.

Advertisement

In another incident, Kamaljit Kaur, wife of Parminder Singh and a resident of village Jaitpur, also filed a complaint with the Hariana police. She stated that her husband was returning from Dasuya after purchasing medicines. When he reached near Baghpur, a car hit him, leading to his death. The police have nominated the accused car driver, Rajinder Singh, a resident of Bhagowal, and registered a case against him.

Advertisement

In a third incident, Makhan Singh, a resident of village Hardothla in Dasuya tehsil, informed the Tanda police that his brother, Mana Masih, was travelling on a motorcycle to his in-laws’ village Khakha to attend Lohri celebrations. When he reached near Khudda, his motorcycle collided with a truck that was wrongly parked on the road. Mana Masih died on the spot. The police have nominated the truck driver, Gurnam Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and registered a case.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts