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Home / Jalandhar / 3 killed, two injured in separate accidents in Hoshiarpur district

3 killed, two injured in separate accidents in Hoshiarpur district

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:42 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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A bicycle stuck under a tractor-trailer after the accident
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Three persons were killed and two others, including a woman, were injured in separate road accidents reported from different parts of Hoshiarpur district. The police have registered cases and launched investigation.

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In the first accident, Amarjit Kaur of Salwara village told the Focal Point police that she was returning home with her husband Satnam Singh on a scooter late at night. When they reached near a railway crossing, a motorcycle allegedly rammed into their scooter. The impact threw both of them onto the road. Passers-by rushed the injured couple to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared Satnam Singh dead. The motorcycle rider also sustained injuries in the accident. The police have booked Harmanjeet Singh, a resident of Guru Gobind Singh Colony, for rash and negligent driving.

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In another incident, Jaspal Singh Bedi of Pandori Baba Dass village told the Bullowal police that his brother-in-law Vishal Kumar was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Alowal village. Vishal succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a case against an unidentified driver and started efforts to trace the vehicle. In the third accident, a 65-year-old cyclist, Kashmiri Lal of Santosh Nagar, Garhshankar, was killed after being run over by a tractor-trailer on the Garhshankar-Nangal road this morning. According to police, the tractor-trailer hit the cyclist from behind, and the driver fled the spot.

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Based on the statement of the deceased’s son, Amit Sharma, Garhshankar Police have registered a case against the tractor-trailer driver, Lucky, a resident of Gurpalah village in Una district of Himachal Pradesh, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The body was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to the family. Further investigation is underway.

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