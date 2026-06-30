3-language policy combines local roots with global opportunities

The National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, a landmark reform in India’s educational landscape, places a strong emphasis on fostering multilingualism, cognitive development and cultural preservation. At the heart of this vision lies the three-language policy, a framework designed to empower students with linguistic diversity while bridging regional and national divides.

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Prinka Malhotra, an educator, talks to The Tribune about the policy. “The three-language policy is not just about learning more languages; it is about nurturing critical thinking, preserving India's rich linguistic heritage and preparing students for opportunities in a globalised world,” she says.

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What is the policy?

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The NEP advocates a flexible three-language policy under which students learn three languages during their school education, allowing states and educational institutions to choose languages based on regional and local needs. The policy strongly encourages the use of the mother tongue or regional language as the medium of instruction until at least Class V, and preferably up to Class VIII, to strengthen foundational learning. It also aims to ensure proficiency in Hindi or English for wider national and global communication, while introducing a third language that may be another modern Indian language, a classical language such as Sanskrit or Tamil, or even a foreign language, depending on local preferences and institutional choices.

Objectives

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The three-language policy aims to promote cognitive, cultural and social development through multilingual education. It seeks to enhance critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity and memory by encouraging students to learn multiple languages. The policy also emphasises the preservation of India’s rich linguistic and cultural heritage by prioritising the mother tongue or regional languages, fostering a deeper appreciation of local traditions and identities. At the same time, proficiency in widely used languages such as Hindi or English is intended to strengthen communication across regions, promoting national integration while celebrating the country’s diversity. Additionally, exposure to foreign languages equips students with the linguistic skills and global outlook needed to pursue higher education and career opportunities in an increasingly interconnected world.

Key benefits of formula

The three-language formula offers several educational and professional advantages. It enhances employability by equipping students with multilingual skills that are increasingly valued in sectors such as information technology, tourism, diplomacy, media and content creation. The emphasis on mother tongue or regional language instruction in the early years also promotes inclusive education by improving comprehension, strengthening foundational learning and helping reduce dropout rates, particularly in rural and underserved communities. Additionally, learning multiple languages broadens students’ understanding of literature, history, culture and the social sciences, contributing to a more holistic and well-rounded education.

So, the policy is a visionary step towards creating a generation of culturally rooted yet globally competent citizens. By balancing linguistic diversity with practical skills, it holds the promise of uniting India’s multilingual tapestry while preparing youth for an interconnected world.