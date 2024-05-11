3 nabbed for snatching

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 10

The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested three persons for snatching cash, a gold chain and two mobile phones from a Nakodar resident.

Investigating officer (IO) Janak Raj said the suspects had been identified as Himanshu, Ajay Kumar Saabi and Gagan Deep Singh, alias Gori, all residents of Dane Wal village falling under the Shahkot police station.

Gourav Sharma, a resident of Adda Mehat Pur, Nakodar, told the police that while he was returning home on April 19, motorcycle-borne miscreants waylaid him near Kang Sahibu village. They pointed sharp weapons at him and snatched Rs 250, two mobile phones, a gold chain and other documents from him before fleeing the spot.

The police said a case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered against the suspects and some snatched items were recovered from them. The motorcycle used in the crime had been impounded.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nakodar #Phagwara