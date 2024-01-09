3 nabbed on theft charges

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a person on the charge of stealing steel rods. Investigating officer (IO) Satpal said the suspect had been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Sangowal village. Trunesh Mishra, a native of Haryana and working for MKC Infrastructure, complained to the police that the suspect stole 100 kg of steel rods from the Sutlej bridge site at Poadharra village. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. The police also recovered the stolen rods from his possession. The Shahkot police also arrested two persons - Honey, a resident of Aujla village and Sunil, a resident of Mehsam Pur village falling under the Bilga police station - for theft, said IO Sulinder Singh, adding that the suspects were habitual offenders. OC

Two arrested with heroin

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested two drug peddlers on the charge of selling heroin. The suspects have been identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Aman, and Pawan Deep Singh, alias Pawan, residents of Bagian village falling under the Sidhwan Bet police station, Ludhiana. Investigating officer (IO) Gurnam Singh said 20 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession. The IO said a case under Sections 21(B), 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had been registered against the suspects. The police also impounded a motorcycle on which they were travelling with the contraband. OC

Man held with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a person for selling illicit liquor. The suspect has been identified as Sukhdev Raj, alias Bittu, a resident of Haji Pur village. Investigating officer Sarwan Singh said 15 bottles of hooch were seized from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act was registered against the suspect. OC

Youth hangs self to death

Phagwara: A youth reportedly died by suicide by hanging himself from the girder of the roof at his house in Subhash Nagar locality on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Ansh (23). Mental stress was said to be reason behind him taking the extreme step. The police handed over the body to the family members after post-mortem examination conducted at local Civil Hospital. A case has been registered.

