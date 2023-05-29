3 nabbed with heroin, intoxicating tablets

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 28

A man was nabbed with 21 gram of heroin by the Jalandhar rural police here on Saturday. Gurpreet, alias Harman, a resident of Chahal Kalan village in SBS Nagar was nabbed by the Phillaur police on May 27 and a case under Section 21-B of the NDSP Act was lodged against him at the Phillaur police station.

The police said during investigation the accused revealed that he had been selling drugs calndestinely at Apra village for the past some time. There were previous cases of theft and drug sale against him at the Mukandpur police station at SBS Nagar. Meanwhile, two youths were arrested with 300 intoxicant tablets by the Shahkot police.

During a patrol near Peer Taragi Shah a police party spotted two men walking near empty plots. The duo had black poythenes in their hands. Identified as Balwinder Singh, alias Sonu, and Jagga, alias Gola, both residents of Mohalla Dherian, Shahkot, the duo was questioned on suspicion. Upon being searched the police found 170 intoxicating tablets from Sonu and 130 intoxicant tablets from Jagga. A case under Sections 22b, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against them at the Shahkot police station on May 27.