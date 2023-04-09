3 nabbed with heroin, opium

Jalandhar, April 8
The anti-narcotics cell of the city police nabbed three persons in different cases and recovered 65-gm heroin and 1-kg opium from their possession. The accused have been identified as Bunty Masih, Baljinder Singh and Charanjeet Singh.
While Bunty Masih was arrested with 10-gm heroin near Patel Chowk, Baljinder was arrested near t-point Anand Nagar Maqsudan with 55-gm heroin. Both accused in their confession to the police said that they started smuggling heroin after getting involved in bad company. They said they used to procure heroin at cheaper rates and were further selling it at higher prices.
In the third case, the police arrested Charanjeet Singh with 1-kg opium near Babreek Chowk. The police said cases under relevant sections of the NDPS Act had been registered against all the three accused in different police stations.
