3 nabbed with stolen motorbikes

Jalandhar, February 9
Three thieves were nabbed with stolen motorbikes by the Nakodar police. During patrol at Y-point Nakodar Road, Malsian, the police spotted three persons coming on two motorcycles. The police got suspicious after they abruptly began to evade them on being asked to stop.
ASI Nakodar Ranjit Singh and his team apprehended them. The trio was identified as Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Mohalla Saraa, Nakodar; Sahil, a resident of Mohalla Guru, Nanakpura, Nakoda;r and Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Mohalla Munara, Nakodar.
The trio could not present any documents regarding their motorbikes. A case under Sections 379, 411 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was filed against the trio at the Nakodar City police station on February 7.
