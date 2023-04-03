3 of family killed in hit-&-run near Hoshiarpur village

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 2

Three members of a family died on the spot in a tragic road accident near Simbli village on the Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road today.

According to the information, around 11 o’clock, Tarsem Lal and his wife Charanjit Kaur along with their son Sunny Kumar, residents of Ajram village were riding a scooter and going towards Phagwara.

When they reached Simbli village, an unidentified vehicle hit them hard, resulting in the death of all three of them on the spot. As soon as the incident was known, the ASI, Onkar Singh, from the Mehtiana police station reached the spot along with the police party and took possession of the bodies.

In this regard, Assistant Sub-Inspector Onkar Singh said a case had been registered against the unidentified driver. He said the bodies had been kept in the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, for postmortem. As soon as the news of this accident came to light, a wave of mourning spread throughout the area.