3 of family killed, toddler injured as vehicle hits motorcycle in Hoshiarpur

Three members of a family were killed and a year-old girl was injured as an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit their motorcycle on the Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road here early on Friday, police said.

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The deceased were identified as Shaukat (32), Kanija (29) and Rehan (6), originally from Jammu and Kashmir, and residing in Chabbewal area of Hoshiarpur district, police said.

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The injured toddler, Ridha, has been admitted to a government hospital in Hoshiarpur.

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According to police, the unidentified vehicle struck their motorcycle near Adda Ahrana Khurd, and fled the scene.

Mehtiana Station House Officer Rajinder Singh said an FIR is being registered and efforts are under way to identify the offending vehicle.

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The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.