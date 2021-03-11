3 of Pancham gang involved in Gopal Nagar firing arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 22

Finally attempting to tighten noose around dreaded gangsters and criminals, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police on Friday arrested three members of notorious Pancham gang involved in Gopal Nagar firing incident that took place on April 14.

Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Toor said those arrested have been identified as Amit Kalyan, alias Subhana (32), of Subhana village, Deepak Bhatti, alias Kaka (25), and Nikhil, alias Sahil, alias Kela (29), both residents of Rasta Mohalla.

He said the police had constituted several teams after the crime last week following which Amit and Deepak were arrested from Dehradun, Uttarakhand whereas Nikhil had been nabbed from Jalandhar. Toor said Himanshu, a resident of Gurdev Nagar, had lodged a complaint that the arrested trio along with their other accomplices had attacked him on April 14 at Gopal Nagar locality.

He said that special teams have also recovered a .32 bore pistol from the accused, which was used in the crime along with four live rounds. Toor said the trio was already booked in several criminal cases ranging from the NDPS Act to the Arms Act to attempt to murder, for which they had remained in the jails.