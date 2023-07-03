3 of snatchers’ gang held

Shahkot, July 2
The Shahkot police have busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of three of its members.
Nirmal Singh, investigating officer (IO) and in-charge of the Talwandi Sanghera police post, said the suspects had been identified as Gurwant Singh, and Jaspal Singh, alias Gogi, both residents of Raunta village, and Dharminder Singh, a resident of Gehlarran village.
The investigating officer said the suspects were habitual snatchers. A motorcycle without any registration number, a country-made pistol, one live cartridge and a sharp weapon were recovered from their possession.
A case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In Maharashtra shocker, NCP’s Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM
8 other party MLAs join Shinde govt as ministers
Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed
Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on Shah’s appeal
Indian-American attorney indicted for defrauding clients of more than $5 mn
The indictment alleges that Das diverted more than $5 millio...
Grandmother of teen killed by police officer in France pleads for halt to rioting
Over 3,000 people have been detained overall since Nahel's d...
3 Palestinians killed as Israel launches large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold of militants
Israeli forces raid what the military describes as a ‘unifie...