3 of snatchers’ gang held

Our Correspondent

Shahkot, July 2

The Shahkot police have busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of three of its members.

Nirmal Singh, investigating officer (IO) and in-charge of the Talwandi Sanghera police post, said the suspects had been identified as Gurwant Singh, and Jaspal Singh, alias Gogi, both residents of Raunta village, and Dharminder Singh, a resident of Gehlarran village.

The investigating officer said the suspects were habitual snatchers. A motorcycle without any registration number, a country-made pistol, one live cartridge and a sharp weapon were recovered from their possession.

A case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.