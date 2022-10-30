3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 29

Three persons involved in snatchings and several other cases were arrested by the Phillaur police. Two pistols of .32 bore, two magazines, four live rounds and one snatched car were seized from their possession.

SP, Investigation, Sarabjit Bahia said the Phillaur police received information that the accused, after an accident, had looted a motorbike at gunpoint; two of them were hiding in sugarcane fields.

He said Phillaur SHO Surinder Kumar initiated the proceedings and nabbed the three accused. Two of them were identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Charaan village in Nawanshahr; and Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh, a resident of Dhamani village in Hoshiarpur.

The police also nabbed the third accused, Varinder Singh, alias Tony, a resident of Lasara in Phillaur, along with an I-20 car. Another accused, Stephen (who fled on the bike) is yet to be arrested. An FIR has been lodged against four persons under Sections 379-B, 384, 392, 506 and 218 A of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Phillaur police station.

During questioning, Gurpreet Singh informed the police that he had been an absconder for the past five years. He further informed that he was already wanted in a Phillaur-based murder case carried out in Apra village in 2018.

Gurpreet also informed that some time ago, he had jumped a checkpoint in Mohali and also absconding in that case too. The list of crimes by Gurpreet also included a gunpoint robbery of a car from Chabbewal about 10 days ago.

Gurpreet said the stolen car met with an accident near Lasara in Phillaur on Friday. He said even though Varinder came to get help them, they were soon nabbed by the police.

However, their accomplice, Stephen, fled the spot.

Arshdeep told the police he also had a previous case under Section 379 B of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arm Act registered against him on October 21 at the Chabbewal police station.

Further, Gurpreet also informed that he along with his associates, had stolen a black colour (PB-10-RC-2255) Polo Volkaswagon from Chabbewal and given it to Varinder.

The police informed there were 11 previous cases (registered between 2007 and 2016) against Varinder at Phillaur, Goraya, SBS Nagar, Bilga as well as Jalandhar. There were five previous cases against Gurpreet at Phillaur and SBS Nagar (registered between 2014 and 2018).