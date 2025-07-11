DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / 3 panchayat secys suspended

3 panchayat secys suspended

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:39 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Three Panchayat Secretaries from the district have been suspended from their posts for negligence in duty. The suspension has been carried out based on the recommendation of Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal.

The DC said as per the orders received from the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, Panchayat Secretaries Prashotam Lal and Dilbag Sahota (panchayat samiti, Jalandhar West) and Parvinder Singh from panchayat samiti, Phillaur, have been suspended. He said during the suspension period, their headquarters will be the office of District Development and Panchayat Officer, Jalandhar.

Dr Aggarwal said no effort will be spared in providing good and transparent administration to the people of the district. He stated that no leniency will be shown towards those showing negligence in duty, and if any such case comes to light, strict action will be taken.

