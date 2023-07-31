3 peddlers held, drugs recovered

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 30

The district police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered large quantities of drugs from different places. Harnek Singh, alias Joni, a resident of Chabbewal, was arrested and intoxicating pills were recovered from him.

Officials of the Hariana police station seized 265 grams of intoxicant powder from Sahil, a resident of Nandachor, and Gaurav, a resident of Pahari Gate. Separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against the suspects.

