3 peddlers held, drugs recovered

Hoshiarpur, July 30
The district police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered large quantities of drugs from different places. Harnek Singh, alias Joni, a resident of Chabbewal, was arrested and intoxicating pills were recovered from him.
Officials of the Hariana police station seized 265 grams of intoxicant powder from Sahil, a resident of Nandachor, and Gaurav, a resident of Pahari Gate. Separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against the suspects.
