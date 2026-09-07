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Home / Jalandhar / 3 school buses challaned in Kapurthala

3 school buses challaned in Kapurthala

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 06:27 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Keeping the safety of schoolchildren in mind and under the 'Safe School Vehicle Policy', a team of the Transport Department led by Regional Transport Officer Harkaram Singh Randhawa conducted a surprise checking of school buses in the city. During this operation, the documents, fitness and safety standards of the buses were checked.

Harkaram Singh said serious violations of rules were found on the buses of Sacred Heart School. Children were accommodated in the buses more than the prescribed capacity and two buses were plying on the road without valid documents. Taking immediate action on these negligence, three buses Sacred Heart School were challaned.

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He said the safety of children will not be compromised at any cost and the department will continue such checking in the coming days as well. He warned all school administrators and bus drivers to keep the documents of the vehicles complete and not overload the buses, otherwise stricter legal action will be taken against the violators.

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For any kind of information, the district administration's helpline 01822-233777 can be contacted.

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