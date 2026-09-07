3 shops burgled near Binewal police post

Three masked men allegedly burgled three shops at Adda Jhungian in the Beas belt, barely 100 metres from the Binewal Police Post, late on Saturday night. The burglars reportedly used an electric cutter to break the locks and escaped with clothes and other goods worth lakhs of rupees.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. The footage shows three masked men approaching the shops and cutting their locks. One of the suspects can be seen carrying an electric cutter.

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Balvir Kumar, a resident of Bhawanipur, whose wife Pooja runs one of the shops, said clothes and other goods worth around Rs 1.5 lakh were stolen from the premises. He said jewellery items and other merchandise worth about Rs 35,000 had been brought to the shop only on Saturday and were also taken away by the burglars.

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Clothes worth Rs 50,000 were reportedly stolen from the ready-made garments shop of Ankush Rana, a resident of Dallewal. The burglars also stole an electric iron and other articles from a boutique.

ASI Jasbir Singh said the police were examining the CCTV footage and investigating the matter from various angles. Efforts were on to identify and arrest the suspects. The incident has caused concern among shopkeepers, particularly as the shops targeted were located barely 100 metres from the police post. Locals have raised questions over security arrangements in the area.