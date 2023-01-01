3 shun drugs, get jobs with cops’ help

Jalandhar, December 31

It takes a long time for a drug addict to shun drugs, and in many cases, addicts never get back to their normal lives. Sending out a positive message in society, efforts of the ACP Jalandhar Cantt and Jalandhar Heights police have borne fruit with three rehabilitated youths being offered jobs by the same centre where they were admitted three months ago.

Jalandhar Cantt ACP Babandeep Singh said on the direction of Police Commissioner S Boopathi and ADCP-2 Aditya, the police have adopted a humanitarian approach towards those addicted to drugs. He said instead of booking such youngsters under the NDPS Act, they were committed to ensuring their wellbeing through treatment at de-addiction centres.

He said the police had rounded up these three youths from Kadianwali village in August 2022, and found they were trapped in drug abuse. “All three were in the age group 25 to 30, and were working as daily-wagers. Village residents had informed the police that they were addicted to drugs for the past many years and on many occasions, they have even beaten their family members in the intoxicated state,” he added.

The ACP said as these youths were willing to overcome the addiction, therefore, acting swiftly, the police then admitted them to Drug De-addiction Centre, Khurla Kingra, for treatment. He said the same drug de-addiction centre has now offered them jobs in its other branches, and they have happily accepted the offer, and have begun a new life. — TNS