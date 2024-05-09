3 smugglers held with 1.1kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 8

Following a raid in the Bhargo Camp area on Wednesday afternoon, the city police busted a drug trafficking network and arrested three of its key smugglers. The police also recovered about 1.1kg of heroin from their possession.

The Commissioner of Police, Swapan Sharma, said the police party had received a tip-off about a gang involved in smuggling of illicit liquor, arms and drugs like heroin, tablets, and powder. He said subsequently, an FIR under Sections 61-1-14 of the Excise Act, 21/22 of the NDPS Act, and 25 Arms Act was registered against unknown individuals at PS Division 4.

He said the police had conducted raids and arrested Varinder Kumar, Jatinder Kumar and Rohit Kumar, all residents of Bhargo Camp, and recovered a huge quantity of heroin from them.

CP Sharma said multiple cases have been registered against the arrested accused, who were discovered to be central figures in this network. He said that six FIRs have been already pending against Varinder, and five against Rohit Kumar.

He further said that they had been operating this drug trafficking network in the Bhargo Camp area since the last many months.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.