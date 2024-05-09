3 smugglers held with 1.1kg heroin

Jalandhar, May 8
Following a raid in the Bhargo Camp area on Wednesday afternoon, the city police busted a drug trafficking network and arrested three of its key smugglers. The police also recovered about 1.1kg of heroin from their possession.
The Commissioner of Police, Swapan Sharma, said the police party had received a tip-off about a gang involved in smuggling of illicit liquor, arms and drugs like heroin, tablets, and powder. He said subsequently, an FIR under Sections 61-1-14 of the Excise Act, 21/22 of the NDPS Act, and 25 Arms Act was registered against unknown individuals at PS Division 4.
He said the police had conducted raids and arrested Varinder Kumar, Jatinder Kumar and Rohit Kumar, all residents of Bhargo Camp, and recovered a huge quantity of heroin from them.
CP Sharma said multiple cases have been registered against the arrested accused, who were discovered to be central figures in this network. He said that six FIRs have been already pending against Varinder, and five against Rohit Kumar.
He further said that they had been operating this drug trafficking network in the Bhargo Camp area since the last many months.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post
Party distances itself from comments | Insult to countrymen:...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...