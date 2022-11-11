3 smugglers held with liquor

Hoshiarpur, November 10
The district police have arrested four smugglers and seized a large quantity of liquor from them in the past 24 hours.
A smuggler, Rakesh Sidhu of Rishi Nagar, was arrested near Session Chowk and 36 bottles of liquor were recovered from him. Rajit Kumar, a resident of Bhambotad village, was held with 18 bottles of liquor at Talwara. The Hajipur police arrested Vijay Kumar of Vazira and recovered 6,750 ml of liquor from him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
Withholding names for appointment in higher judiciary not acceptable, Supreme Court tells Centre
The top court observes that the method of keeping names on h...
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...
Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'
A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal