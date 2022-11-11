3 smugglers held with liquor

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 10

The district police have arrested four smugglers and seized a large quantity of liquor from them in the past 24 hours.

A smuggler, Rakesh Sidhu of Rishi Nagar, was arrested near Session Chowk and 36 bottles of liquor were recovered from him. Rajit Kumar, a resident of Bhambotad village, was held with 18 bottles of liquor at Talwara. The Hajipur police arrested Vijay Kumar of Vazira and recovered 6,750 ml of liquor from him.