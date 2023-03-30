3 snatchers held with stolen items in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 29

The Amritsar Rural Police arrested three snatchers, identified as Gursewak Singh, Rajbir Singh and Yograj Singh, all residents of Vilabajju village falling under the Ghuman police station, here on Tuesday.

Balwinder Singh (60) of Pandori village had told the police that on Sunday he was returning after paying obeisance at a gurdwara in Baba Bakala Sahib on his scooter when the accused who were riding a bike (PB-06-X-5577) intercepted him and snatched his mobile by brandishing a sharp-edged weapon. Following a complaint, the police registered a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC against unknown persons.