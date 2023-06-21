3 snatchers nabbed

Phagwara, June 20
The Phillaur police have busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of three robbers last night.
DSP Jagdish Raj said the arrested accused were identified as Jashandeep Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, Karan and Avtar Singh, both residents of Phillaur.
The police have recovered six motorcycles,3 kg of copper wire, two iron rods,10 wodden rods, a cylinder and cash of Rs 13,700 from their possession.
The DSP said the arrested accused had confessed before the police about their involvements in dozens of robberies,and snatching incidents. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the arrested accused.
