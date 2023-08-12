3 travel agents booked for duping four residents of Rs 23.30 lakh

Phagwara, August 11
The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three travel agents for allegedly duping four persons of Rs 23.30 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad.
SHO Gurinder Jeet Singh Nagra said the suspects were identified as Amrinder Singh Bhatti, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar in Moga, presently living in the USA, Paramjit Singh, a resident of Sangal Sohal village under the Maqsudan police station, presently living in the USA, and Mangal Singh, a resident of Bahmannia village under the Shahkot police station
The SHO said Harpreet Singh Kailla, a resident of Shidham Station Wale village, and three other victims had complained to the police that they had paid Rs 23.30 lakh to the suspects for facilitating their migration abroad. However, they neither sent them abroad nor returned their money.
The SHO said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered against the suspects. He said the matter was under investigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...