3 travel agents booked for duping four residents of Rs 23.30 lakh

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 11

The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three travel agents for allegedly duping four persons of Rs 23.30 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad.

SHO Gurinder Jeet Singh Nagra said the suspects were identified as Amrinder Singh Bhatti, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar in Moga, presently living in the USA, Paramjit Singh, a resident of Sangal Sohal village under the Maqsudan police station, presently living in the USA, and Mangal Singh, a resident of Bahmannia village under the Shahkot police station

The SHO said Harpreet Singh Kailla, a resident of Shidham Station Wale village, and three other victims had complained to the police that they had paid Rs 23.30 lakh to the suspects for facilitating their migration abroad. However, they neither sent them abroad nor returned their money.

The SHO said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered against the suspects. He said the matter was under investigation.

