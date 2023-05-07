3 vehicle lifters arrested with 2 stolen bikes

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 6

The local police arrested three vehicle thieves and recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession. The arrested accused were identified as Bhupinder Singh, Amit Singh and Ali, all residents of Mehatpur village near Nakodar.

A case under Sections 379 (intention to commit theft) and 411 (dishonest retention any stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the arrested accused who were operating in various districts, the police said.