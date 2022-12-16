3 vehicles collide, 7 hurt

Phagwara, December 15
Seven persons including two women were injured in a collision between three vehicles on Phagwara-Chandigarh highway near village Mehli here today.
The injured were identified as Ratul Arora, a resident of Dabwali, Haryana; Gurpreet Singh; Harjit Kaur; Pawan Kumar; Gurdip Singh; Harsaal Singh and Rajwinder Kaur, all residents of Nawanshahar.
They were admitted to the local Civil Hospital in a serious condition, said Emergency Medical Officer Dr Rajesh Chander.
Surinder Kumar, Investigating Officer of Sadar Police, said a high-speed Swift car hit another vehicle from the rear, climbed over the divider and collided with a Safari coming from opposite side on the other side of the highway.
The Swift car was coming from Nawanshahr to Phagwara while the Safari was going from Jalandhar to Chandigarh, the police said.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Joginder Mann reached the Civil Hospital to inquire about the condition of the patients who were injured in the incident.
