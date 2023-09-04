3 vehicles collide near Goraya, catch fire

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 3

There was a panic among people when they heard a loud sound and saw three vehicles burning near Goraya on the National Highway here this morning.

Damaged truck and a pick-up van.

Phillaur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amanpaul Singh, who reached the site, said a pick-up vehicle carrying 12 oil drums was parked due to a technical snag on the highway just near the bus stand. A 16-tyre truck loaded with tiles heading for Phagwara rammed into it and its tyres also got burst. A car carrying four cops also rammed into the truck. All three vehicles were badly damaged in the flames that broke out after the mishap.

The vehicles up in flames near Goraya on the National Highway on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses said there were flames and smoke all around in the morning hours. However, no casualty was reported in the mishap. The cops sustained minor injuries, said SDM Amanpal Singh. Three fire tenders from Phagwara were pressed into service and it took two hours to contain the flames. Meanwhile, traffic on the National Highway was diverted via service roads.

Interestingly, it has been learnt that though two fire tenders were provided by the government to the Phillaur Nagar Council last year, both vehicles have become waste material due to non-availability of drivers and the political tug-of-war among the Congress and AAP in Phillaur.

