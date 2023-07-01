3 youths splash hot oil on minor boy at stall

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 30

In a barbaric incident, a minor boy who was helping his father in his stall of burgers at Chugitti Chowk suffered burns on his upper body as three customers splashed hot oil on him last evening.

Three youths had come from Guru Nanakpura to have burgers at the stall around 10 pm. They asked the boy to prepare burgers to which he refused, saying he was winding up his stall.

One of the youths, who were in an inebriated condition, lifted the cauldron containing the hot oil and splashed it on the boy in anger. The 14-year-old boy helplessly continued to suffer the pain as no onlooker reached him for help. His father who was closeby got him admitted to the Civil Hospital.

The doctors said he had suffered 25% burns and was out of danger. Rama Mandi SHO Rajesh Arora said, “We could not record the statements of his parents as they were busy taking care of their child. We will surely get an FIR registered. We have established the identity of the accused from the videos that have emerged. We will soon get them behind bars.”