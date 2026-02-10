30 arrested in crackdown by Jalandhar police under Op Prahar 2.0

Thirty criminals were arrested by the Jalandhar rural police during district wide drives under the Operation Prahar 2.0, during which 36 persons were interrogated and verified and two FIRs were registered. Preventive detentions were also carried out against 12 wanted criminals.

In compliance with the directions of the Punjab Government and the DGP, the Jalandhar Rural Police carried out a special drive against gangsters, their associates, shelter providers, and other criminal elements, with the launch of “Operation Prahar 2.0” today.

The operation was executed under the leadership G. Nageshwar Rao, Additional Director General of Police (Provisioning), and Harvinder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar Rural. Large-scale and coordinated action was taken across the district with raids, surprise checks and intensive surveillance carried out at all sub-division and police station levels through the deployment of multiple police teams.

The SSP, Jalandhar Rural, Harvinder Singh Virk said a CASO (Cordon and Search Operation) was conducted across Jalandhar Rural district. During the operation, 131 raids were carried out by cordoning off identified suspicious locations, 26 wanted criminals and 4 proclaimed offenders were arrested. The police also recovered three illegal pistols, 14 cartridges, one motorcycle and 115 tablets.

The SSP further stated that two associates from the previously identified list were detained and verified and six preventive steps were taken during the course of the operation.

During the operation, 30 wanted criminals and proclaimed offenders were arrested, 35 persons were interrogated/verified and 66 persons were proceeded against (arrested and questioned). Alongside the CASO, night domination operations also continued across the district. The police patrolling during night hours was intensified and special nakas and blockades established at strategic points. Vehicles and individuals were subjected to checks to ensure public safety and effective crime prevention.

The SSP also said 112 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) have been deployed across Jalandhar Rural district for 24x7 patrolling and emergency response. Citizens facing any emergency are advised to dial 112, where immediate police assistance will be ensured.