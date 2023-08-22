30-bed mother-child hospital awaits VVIP for inauguration

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 21

A 30-bed Mother-Child Hospital (MCH) at the Nakodar Civil Hospital is ready for inauguration, but the inaugural ceremony has been delayed for more than three months as the chief guest who will be doing the honours has not indicated the dates on which the programme could be held.

The Punjab Health Systems Corporation constructed the building at a cost of Rs 6 crore, the foundation stone of which was laid by then Nakodar MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala on August 1, 2014. Notably, the building was handed over to the health department, but is lying unutilised. The administration is trying to get either the Chief Minister or senior ministers to inaugurate the centre. Dr Sanjiv Kumar, Senior Medical Officer, said the MCH will be inaugurated soon. A decision would be taken by senior officials.

It may be mentioned here that a 30-bed mother-child hospital (MCH), under a Central government scheme, has been constructed at Nakodar Civil Hospital with three independent operation theatres. The Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) completed the construction of the MCH at Nakodar after more than six years.

