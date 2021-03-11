30 vehicles gutted in Tanda

Our Correspondent

Tanda (Hoshiarpur), June 11

A total of 30 vehicles impouned by the Police Department for different violations caught fire at Tanda police station on Saturday.

The flames engulfed all the vehicles within minutes and this led to panic in the area. The police peronnel also removed goods from adjoining Saanjh Kendra.

A team of firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames after an hour’s effort and stopped the fire from spreading to the Deputy Superintendent of Police’s office.

A short circuit was stated to be the reason behind the fire incident.