300 attend free medical check-up camp

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 12

In celebration of International Mother’s Day, the Eduyouth Foundation, a city-based NGO, organised a free medical check-up camp that focused on urology and ayurveda. Held at Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Singh Sabha, Jamesher Khas, the camp provided accessible healthcare to needy people.

Under the guidance of Dr Chiranjit Singh and Dr Arun Kumar, the camp saw the participation of over 300 patients, who availed the benefits of free check-ups and tests. Services included essential tests like ECG, blood sugar, blood pressure, BMD screenings, etc. Additionally, complimentary medicines were distributed to patients.

Senior AAP leader Surinder Singh Sodhi, who was present at the camp as the chief guest, commended the efforts of medical professionals and the NGO team.

