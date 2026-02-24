300 attend Sadbhav Conference in Kapurthala

The Sadbhav Conference Committee hosted a grand Sadbhav Conference at Kapurthala’s Urban Estate today, drawing 300 participants and spiritual speakers.

Committee president Rakesh Sharma opened with warm welcomes.

Spiritual leader Arun Sangar joined devotees, while Satvinder Singh—18th-generation descendant of Guru Nanak Dev—spoke on Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th Prakash Purab. He emphasised religious freedom and humanity. Industrialist Yash Giri addressed “Panch Parivartan” (Five Transformations): environmental protection, social harmony and equality, family values, self-reliance, and responsible citizenship. His words inspired societal and national contributions.

Navdeep from Jalandhar evoked Punjab’s glorious history, sacrifices, and cultural legacy. Sardar Tripat Bir Singh Ji added depth with a concise, insightful talk. Political leaders attended, including Rajbans Kaur Rana, Ranjit Singh Khojewal, Umesh Sharda, and Avi Rajputa. Virender Vij conducted proceedings.

Anuj Anand, Committee Secretary and Urban Estate Welfare Society President, gave thanks. The event ended with community langar.