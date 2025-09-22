DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 300 players to compete in Punjab State Mini Ranking tourney

300 players to compete in Punjab State Mini Ranking tourney

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:56 AM Sep 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Punjab State Mini Ranking Tournament kicked off at the Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium on Sunday, with nearly 300 players from 23 districts taking part in the competition. The event was inaugurated by Dr Rajkumar Chabbewal, Aam Aadmi Party Member of Parliament from Hoshiarpur, who emphasised the significance of sports in a child’s development.

Advertisement

“Sports at a young age play a vital role in shaping overall growth. They keep the body fit and energetic while instilling discipline, focus and time management. Sports also build confidence and teach how to handle both success and failure,” said Dr Chabbewal. He praised the efforts of the Jalandhar Badminton Association in promoting the sport in Punjab and expressed admiration for the facilities at the Hansraj Badminton Stadium.

Amritsar’s Nilesh Seth, who recently won the North Zone Badminton Championship at Una, was honoured with a cash award of Rs 11,000 during the ceremony. The event was also attended by Harnoor Singh Mann, AAP Halqa Incharge Phagwara, as the guest of honour.

Advertisement

Punjab Badminton Association Secretary Ritin Khanna provided details about the tournament, revealing that players are competing in eight events under the U-11 and U-13 categories. Over the next three days, 250 matches are set to be played, with the finals scheduled for September 23. Winners will not only receive cash prizes and attractive rewards but will also earn the honour of representing Punjab at the National Championships in November.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior Punjab Badminton Association officials, including Rakesh Khanna, Vinay Vohra, Jatinder Sandhu, Punjab Masih, Harpreet Singh, Dhiraj Sharma, Ashok Kumar and Sachin Ratti.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts