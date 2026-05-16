icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / 305 nomination papers filed for K’thala, Sultanpur Lodhi MCs

305 nomination papers filed for K’thala, Sultanpur Lodhi MCs

 Scrutiny on Monday

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:17 PM May 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
The process of filing nomination papers for the elections of Municipal Corporation Kapurthala and Municipal Council Sultanpur Lodhi was completed today.
Advertisement

As many as 305 nomination papers were filed for a total of 50 wards of Municipal Corporation Kapurthala and 82 filed for a total of 13 wards of the Sultanpur Lodhi Municipal Council.

Advertisement

For the Kapurthala Municipal Corporation, 50 nominations were filed, each, by AAP and Congress candidates for all 50 wards, while 35 filed nominations from the BJP and 27 from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Advertisement

Kapurthala DC Akash Bansal said the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed under the next phase will be done on May 18. After this, the last date for withdrawal of nominations by the candidates has been fixed as 3 pm on May 19.

The voting for the elections will be held on May 26 from 8 am to 5 pm and the counting of votes will be done on May 29.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts