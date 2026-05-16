305 nomination papers filed for K’thala, Sultanpur Lodhi MCs

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As many as 305 nomination papers were filed for a total of 50 wards of Municipal Corporation Kapurthala and 82 filed for a total of 13 wards of the Sultanpur Lodhi Municipal Council.

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For the Kapurthala Municipal Corporation, 50 nominations were filed, each, by AAP and Congress candidates for all 50 wards, while 35 filed nominations from the BJP and 27 from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

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Kapurthala DC Akash Bansal said the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed under the next phase will be done on May 18. After this, the last date for withdrawal of nominations by the candidates has been fixed as 3 pm on May 19.

The voting for the elections will be held on May 26 from 8 am to 5 pm and the counting of votes will be done on May 29.